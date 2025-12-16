EU lowered Russian pipe, liquefied natural gas purchased by 2% in 10M 2025

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The European Union purchased Russian pipe gas in the amount of 5 bln euro and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the amount of 6.4 bln euro in January - October 2025, according to Eurostat data and TASS estimates.

Total purchases of Russian gas by the EU dropped by 2.4% year on year over ten months of this year to 11.4 bln euro.

EU member-countries paid 425 mln euro for Russian LNG in October 2025. Main importers were France (162 mln euro), Belgium (155 mln euro) and the Netherlands (76 mln euro). The EU also imported Russian pipe gas amounting to 429 mln euro in October of this year.