Expropriation of Russian assets to kill EU's image — economist

PARIS, December 11. /TASS/. Expropriation of frozen Russian assets by the European Union will ruin its financial image, French economist and Director of Studies at EHESS in Paris Jacques Sapir told TASS.

"It would be a costly move for the European Union and EU member-nations," Sapir said. "It would inflict very serious damage to the economic and financial image of the European Union," the economist noted.

"This will be a real blow to the reputation and credibility of the EU," Sapir noted. "Exactly this blow, and it appears to be a potential catastrophe for the community, must cause leaders that recklessly spread threats of confiscating Russian assets to pause," he stressed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted earlier that any confiscation of Russian assets in Europe would be considered theft. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed before that Moscow would not leave such moves unanswered.