Almaz-Antey to supply over 150 domestic power supply units for X-ray machines

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Over 150 power supply units for X-ray machines will be supplied to domestic manufacturers, Boris Zalmanov, head of the civil products development department at Russia’s Almaz-Antey Aerospace Defense Concern, told TASS at the international exhibition 'Healthcare 2025', held in Moscow as part of the scientific and practical forum 'Russian Health Care Week'.

"We have put X-ray equipment on display here. This year, we are presenting the power supply unit that is one of the main components of X-ray machines, which controls the machines, issues commands, and through which they are controlled. We are presenting it as a separate unit here. We have already signed a contract for the supply of over 150 such power units to domestic manufacturers," the company representative said. Many contracts on the power supply units are currently awaiting signature, he added. "This is a very significant event for the medical market," Zalmanov emphasized.

He said that previously, the X-ray power supply units, mechanical parts, and tables had been purchased from foreign companies. Now, Almaz-Antey has launched their mass production with localization in Russia. "We believe our mission is not only to produce off-the-shelf equipment, but also to manufacture components that have historically been purchased abroad. This mission is very important to us," Zalmanov said.