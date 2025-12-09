TurkStream pipeline operator to relocate to Hungary — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, December 9. /TASS/. South Stream Transport B.V., the TurkStream gas pipeline operator, will transfer its headquarters from the Netherlands to Hungary, Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"Some attempts were made yesterday to disseminate frightening stories about the company that manages the TurkStream gas pipeline. Now the good news: relocation of the company from the Netherlands to Hungary has kicked off and its operations are not restricted by any sanctions," Szijjarto wrote on his page in Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta recognized as extremist in Russia).

It became known on Monday that the district court of Amsterdam froze assets of the TurkStream pipeline operator.