Refinery in Serbia’s Pancevo halts operations due to terminated oil imports

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The refinery of Serbia’s NIS in Pancevo suspended feedstock refining on November 25 because of oil imports stopped from October 9, Gazprom Neft, a NIS shareholder, says.

"NIS made necessary adjustments in its operations. In particular, feedstock refining at the refinery in Pancevo was stopped temporarily on November 25, 2025 because of terminated oil imports from October 9, 2025 by the Croatian operator of the Adriatic oil pipeline JANAF as a result of performing US sanctions," the company said.

The Serbian market is currently provided with petroleum products in required volumes, Gazprom Neft said. NIS’ own oil production continues, making it possible to create feedstock reserves.