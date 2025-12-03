Russia’s oil and gas revenues down 33.87% in November — ministry

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russia's oil and gas revenues fell by 33.8% in November 2025 year-on-year to 530.9 bln rubles (6.8 bln) compared to 801.7 bln rubles in the previous year, according to TASS calculations and statistics from the Russian Finance Ministry.

Meanwhile, revenues decreased by 40.2% month-on-month (530.9 bln rubles versus 888.6 bln rubles in October 2025) primarily due to the collection of additional profit tax (IPT) in October, amounting to 327.8 bln rubles, which is collected quarterly.

In January-November, oil and gas revenues fell by 21.4% to 8.029 trillion rubles, down from 10.341 trillion rubles in the same period last year.