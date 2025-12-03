Ministry to allocate $1.5 bln for currency, gold sales from December 5 to January 15

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Finance Ministry will allocate 123.4 bln rubles ($1.5 bln) for selling foreign currency and gold within the fiscal rule from December 5 to January 15, the ministry reported.

Daily sales of foreign currency and gold will equal 5.6 bln rubles ($72 mln).

From November 10 to December 4, the Finance Ministry planned to allocate 2.7 bln rubles ($33 mln) for sale of foreign currency and gold under the fiscal rule, with daily purchases equaling 0.1 bln rubles ($1.2 mln).