Rosatom CEO suggests discussing AI implementation risks

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Chief Executive Officer of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, suggested adding issues of management of ethical, legal, technical and social risks to the agenda of the first International Symposium on artificial intelligence and nuclear power industry.

"Dear General Director, I would like to also add to our agenda the work on challenges in ethical, legal, technical and social aspects. Particular attention should be paid to risks when using AI technologies in the nuclear power sector, which inevitably occur during accelerated development and rollout of such systems," Likhachev said when speaking at the opening of the symposium.

AI technologies also comprise vast opportunities for development, he added.