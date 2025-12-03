'New' money inflow to Russian stock market record-breaking in Q3 2021 — Central Bank

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Retail investors deposited at broker accounts 872 bln rubles ($11.2 bln) in the third quarter of this year, which is the record high inflow since early 2021, the press service of the Bank of Russia informed.

"The inflow of ‘new’ money to the stock market in the third quarter of 2025 was record-breaking since early 2021. Retail investors contributed 872 bln rubles ($11.2 bln) to the broker accounts, which is 52% more than in the prior quarter. Qualified investors accounted for three fourths of this volume," the regulator said.

Assets of retail investors increased over the quarter from eleven trillion ($141. 6 bln) to 11.8 trillion rubles ($151.9 bln) owing to the inflow of money to broker accounts and the rise in debt securities value, the Central Bank said.

The number of clients with assets increased from 5.1 mln to 5.3 mln people, the regulator informed. Beginner investors more often replenished their accounts right after the opening. Investors preferred bonds, with their share in the portfolio reaching 38%, while stocks accounted for 25%. Long-term federal loan bonds with the fixed coupon rate, quasi-currency securities of exporters and ruble-denominated corporate bonds enjoyed demand.