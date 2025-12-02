Foreign business’ opinion important for business climate improvement — Putin

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Proposals and opinions of national and foreign business are important for business climate improvement in the country, President Vladimir Putin said at the VTB "Russia Calling!" Investment Forum.

"The feedback, the ongoing dialog with the business community and investors is the key condition for improvement of the business climate, for strengthening of investment dynamics as the ticket to confident and long-term economic growth," the Russian leader said.

"Opinions and suggestions of the national business and our foreign partners are important in this regard," Putin added.