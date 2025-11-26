Polish airfield next to Ukrainian border closed until next summer

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The airfield in Depultycze Krolewskie, the closest Polish airfield near the border with Ukraine, has been closed until July 2026, a source in Poland’s air traffic control service has told TASS.

"The airfield is closed until July 1 next year," the source said, adding that aircraft based there will continue using it.

He did not elaborate on why the airfield was closed.

The airfield in Depultycze Krolewskie was initially built as a basis for a pilots’ school and a testing range for new aircraft. It is also used by the country’s Air Force. Since 2014, it has been serving passenger flights as well.