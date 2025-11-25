CPC building damage not affecting Kazakh oil exports

ASTANA, November 25. /TASS/. The damage of the terminal administrative building of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) in Novorossiysk during the drone attack against the city did not affect Kazakhstan’s oil shipments over this pipeline, the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan told TASS.

"For the time being, transportation and shipment of Kazakh oil for exports via the CPC system are going normally, in accordance with the approved schedule. Concerning the incident on November 25, according to data available, the administrative building of the marine terminal was damaged. This circumstance did not affect the production process. Oil intake from shippers goes unrestricted at the Kazakh segment," the ministry informed.

The situation is being monitored and information will be provided if further data appear, the ministry added.

The administrative building at the marine terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) near the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk was damaged in the drone attack against the city, the press service of the company told reporters earlier. Oil loading operations at single point moorings were suspended during the attack.

On September 24, the drone attacked the city office of the CPC Marine Terminal in Novorossiysk, CPC added.