IP court refuses to annul Hugo Boss trademark in Russia

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The Intellectual Property Court in Russia has rejected a claim from Hong Kong-based Multigoods Production Limited asking to lift legal protections of the Hugo Boss trademark in Russia, according to the arbitration cases database.

"The claim is dismissed in full," case materials indicate.

The claim was filed by Multigoods Production Limited against Hugo Boss AG on November 12, 2024. The Russian Federal Intellectual Rights Service was involved as a third party. The Hong Kong company requested early termination of the trademark's legal protection in Russia because it is not used, the claim indicates.

In March 2022, Germany’s Hugo Boss AG announced closing of its stores and e-commerce suspension in Russia. In 2024, the Russian division of Hugo Boss was bought by Stockmann.