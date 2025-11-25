98% of Japanese companies working in Russia suffered from sanctions

TOKYO, November 25. /TASS/. Anti-Russian sanctions and tit-for-tat measures of Moscow affected 98% of Japanese companies operating in Russia, the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) said in its research on the topic of Japanese companies’ operations in the Russian market in 2025.

The impact of restrictive measures was the strongest for companies operating in the manufacturing segment. One hundred percent of such Japanese companies working in Russia informed about the adverse effect of sanctions. This indicator is slightly lower among non-manufacturing sectors.

Specifically, 63.3% of companies noted that this is expressed in lower priority of doing business in Russia for the head office in Japan. 53.1% of companies pointed to declining sales in the Russian market, 26.5% - to payment delays, 22.4% - to rejection of new investments, and 16.3% - to the decline in sales as a result of exports contraction.

Many companies expressed concerns that they cannot import and sell their products because of anti-Russian sanctions, according to notes to the research. At the same time, they have concerns that the share of high-technology and competitive products of Chinese companies is expanding in conditions when Western and Japanese companies terminate or suspend their operations.