Russia, Cuba ready for a leap forward in economic relations — Cuba's Deputy Prime Minister

HAVANA, November 25. /TASS/. Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Oscar Perez-Oliva, who also serves as the country's Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, noted that all the conditions are currently in place for a leap forward in economic cooperation between Cuba and Russia.

He said it when speaking at the opening of the Russian pavilion at the FIHAV International Industrial Fair in Havana, according to a TASS correspondent.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero attended the opening ceremony, after which they met with representatives of Russian companies.

"It is always an honor to open the Russian pavilion at FIHAV. And this year even more so, as the delegation is very representative," said Perez-Oliva.

Cuba's Deputy Prime Minister noted the participation of St. Petersburg and Ryazan Regions Governors Alexander Beglov and Pavel Malkov in FIHAV.

"We see that political relations between our countries are experiencing a remarkable moment. All the conditions have been created, and a legal document exists to advance our economic and trade partnership," Perez-Oliva said.

In particular, he announced that an agreement between the two countries on the production of LED lamps is expected to be signed at the fair.

"We strive to ensure that many of our projects become concrete by the end of the year," Perez-Oliva stressed.

"Russia and Cuba face similar challenges today. Russia is confronting numerous Western sanctions, attempts to erase history, and attempts at manipulation related to the conflict in Ukraine. Cuba is subject to a trade and economic embargo by the United States, which has tightened to unprecedented levels," he said.

"Nevertheless, we are confident that even in these challenging circumstances, we have great potential and will be able to overcome these difficulties," Perez-Oliva said.

In conclusion, he thanked Russia for helping Cuba overcome the consequences of Hurricane Melissa.

"We greatly appreciate this gesture of solidarity," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

About FIHAV

The Havana International Industrial Fair (FIHAV) opened on November 24 in the Cuban capital. As the Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba announced at the opening ceremony, more than 700 companies from 52 countries, including Russia, are participating in the fair. This year, FIHAV is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Fidel Castro, the leader of the Cuban Revolution (this date will be celebrated in Cuba next year), as well as to the memory of Ricardo Cabrisas, who previously served as Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba and for many years headed the Cuban side of the joint Russian-Cuban Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation, according to Perez-Oliva. Cabrisas, who died in Havana in September of this year after a serious illness, contributed greatly to the organization of FIHAV for many years, the Deputy Prime Minister recalled. Last year, the fair celebrated its 40th anniversary. The Havana International Industrial Fair, which is taking place at the Expocuba exhibition center, will run until November 29.