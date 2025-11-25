Foreign investments in Russian government bonds were 3.9% in October 2025 — Central Bank

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The share of foreign investments in Russian federal loan (OFZ) bonds remained at 3.9% as of November 1, 2025, the Bank of Russia said.

The indicator was 3.9% as of October 1 of this year. The share of foreign investments in Russian OFZ bonds amounted to 3.8% as of September 1, 2025.

The par value of OFZ bonds held by nonresident totaled 1.08 trillion rubles ($13.7 bln) as of early November 2025, while the total market volume amounted to 27.513 trillion rubles ($348.7 bln), the regulator noted.