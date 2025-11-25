Building at CPC marine terminal damaged by drone

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. An administrative building in the marine terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) near the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk was damaged in a drone attack against the city, the press service of the company told reporters.

"On November 25, 2025 the administrative building of the CPC marine terminal near Novorossiysk sustained damage from drone warhead fragments as a result of the nighttime drone strike against Novorossiysk Municipality. The main control center of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, from which control over operations of the entire Tengiz - Novorossiysk pipeline system in Russia and Kazakhstan is exercised, is located in Yuzhnaya Ozereevka. Nobody was injured; the staff was evacuated to shelters immediately after announcement of the 'Drone Hazard' city alert signal," the company said.

Oil loading operations at single point moorings were suspended during the attack.

On September 24, the drone attacked the city office of the CPC Marine Terminal in Novorossiysk, CPC added.