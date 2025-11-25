Russian Industry Ministry revises new vehicle sales outlook to 1.5 mln for this year

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade expects that sales of new motor vehicles in all segments will be 1.5 mln in 2025, Deputy Minister Albert Karimov said at a roundtable in the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian legislative assembly.

Sales of new motor vehicles in Russia may decline by about a quarter in annual terms to 1.3-1.4 mln units, minister Anton Alikhanov said earlier.

"Speaking in broad terms, we expect about 1.5 mln automobiles for the market in general. Certainly, it is smaller than 1.8 mln we had last year," Karimov said.

"Nevertheless, we expect demand stimulation measures will make it possible to maintain the required level, considering the adjustment of production programs we have from our manufacturers," he noted.