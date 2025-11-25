Foreign companies that left Russia register their trademarks again — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The whole range of foreign companies that left Russia again register their trademarks in the country, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier Russia does not obstruct the return of foreign companies but in case of disputed situations it will prioritize representatives "that put their business interests as the cornerstone in challenging times, and not some politics," the minister reminded.

"By the way, I read in social media from time to time, the whole bunch of companies again register their ‘names’ here," Lavrov added.