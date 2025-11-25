Share of Japanese companies planning to maintain business in Russia grows to 76%

TOKYO, November 25. /TASS/. As much as 76% of Japanese companies operating in Russia plan to maintain their business and presence in the country over the next one or two years.

This indicator rose by 17.4 percentage points over the year, while the share of companies planning to exit the market or scale back operations fell from 37.9% to 18%, the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) reported in its 2025 study of Japanese companies in Russia.

Just 6% of participants (compared with 13.8% last year) plan to leave the market or relocate their operations abroad, while 12% (vs. 24.1% in 2024) intend to expand their business. Meanwhile, 76% of companies (58.6% last year) aim to maintain the status quo, and 6% (up from 3.4% a year earlier) reported plans for further growth.

The poll showed in general that no signs of improvement are observed and concerns are growing regarding the presence of Chinese companies in the Russian market, JETRO said. The poll was held in September 2025.