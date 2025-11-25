AI has become clear trend in global economy — Russian Finance Minister

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Development of artificial intelligence has become a clear trend in the global economy, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at the Financial University's international forum "Russia: Image of the Future."

"It's clear that artificial intelligence is moving to the forefront. It's also clear that the economy is currently also struggling to see who will achieve the greatest use of artificial intelligence, to develop this intelligence across all spheres of life, from economics, medicine, and the military. Artificial intelligence will be implemented and incorporated everywhere. And whoever achieves a leading position here will be more successful," the minister said.

He also noted that Russia should prepare to switch from hydrocarbons to new types of "engines" for its economy.

"As for Russia, we must understand that the time of hydrocarbons is gradually beginning to run out. We see more and more technologies that will not require this type of resource. Clearly, this [use of hydrocarbons] will remain the case for some time, but we must now look to the medium- to long-term. We must prepare to transition to new technologies, to new ‘engines’ of our economy, new types of processing of hydrocarbons. We must prepare our economy for these changes," Siluanov said.