Spitsbergen center to feature more than 160 scientists by 2040 — Minister Chekunov

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. More than 160 scientists from different countries will be working at the international scientific and educational center on the Spitsbergen archipelago by 2040, Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov said.

"A draft concept for an international scientific and educational center on the archipelago was approved in November 2025, and we expect that by 2040 more than 160 scientists from different countries will be working there," the minister said at the Federation Council's round table on new geopolitics in the Arctic.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev announced plans to create an international scientific and educational center to implement scientific and educational projects with friendly countries.

Russia has been operating on Spitsbergen for more than 90 years. The Arktikugol State Trust was founded in 1931. It produces 120,000 tons of coal per year. The company owns the territory of 251 square kilometers.