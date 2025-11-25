Sechin estimates the total value of Russia’s natural resources at nearly $100 trillion

BEIJING, November 25. /TASS/. The total value of Russia’s natural resources exceeds $100 trillion, which is nearly twice that of the United States, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said at the Russia-China Energy Business Forum.

"Russia, with its unique resource base, can guarantee the energy security of all Eurasia. The total value of our country’s natural wealth amounts to nearly $100 trillion, which is almost twice the comparable figure for the United States," he said.

Sechin noted that Russia is a key player in the global energy market, accounting for approximately 15% of global hydrocarbon exports.