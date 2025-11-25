Underinvestment in oil industry could lead to market imbalance — Novak

BEIJING, November 25. /TASS/. Insufficient investment in the oil industry could result in a shortage of oil and a broader market imbalance, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the 7th Russia-China Energy Business Forum in Beijing.

"In this regard, there are risks of underinvestment in the oil sector. We are now seeing traditional accessible reserves being depleted, while hard-to-recover reserves require significantly higher costs. Therefore, if investment in the oil industry is not renewed in the near future, consumption will outpace supply and we will face a market imbalance," Novak said.

He added that leading global energy agencies have issued similar warnings.

OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais previously noted that the world needs to increase investment in energy, and that oil demand will grow to 123 mln bpd by 2050.