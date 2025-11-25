Russia to increase deliveries of coal, its products to China to over 100 mln tons per year

BEIJING, November 25. /TASS/. Russia may increase its deliveries of coal and coal-processing products to China to more than 100 mln tons annually, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the 7th Russia-China Energy Business Forum in Beijing.

"Russia is one of the world’s leading producers and suppliers of coal, while China is the largest consumer. In this context, we see potential for increasing deliveries of coal and coal-processing products to China to over 100 mln tons per year," he said.

Novak noted that the coal industry plays a significant role in the two countries' cooperation, and there are good opportunities for expanding this partnership.