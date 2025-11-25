Russia to develop Northern Sea Route with China to expand energy supplies

BEIJING, November 25. /TASS/. Russia plans to work with China to develop the Northern Sea Route in order to create additional opportunities for supplying energy resources to China, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the 7th Russia-China Energy Business Forum in Beijing.

"Joint development of the Northern Sea Route with our Chinese partners is of particular importance. This route can create additional opportunities for delivering energy resources to China," he said.

According to him, Russia also intends to reduce the vulnerability of energy supplies to China in the face of external challenges, optimize logistics, and enhance infrastructure.

Russia and China are also discussing the certification of the origin of electricity generated from renewable sources, as well as mutual recognition of national certification systems, Novak added.

"We will continue strengthening cooperation in areas such as renewables, hydrogen energy, energy storage, and carbon markets. We agreed to expand cooperation on certification of the origin of electricity from renewable sources and on monitoring greenhouse gas emissions in the power sector," Novak said.