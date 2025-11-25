Novak urges Chinese companies to assist in implementing Russia’s new LNG projects

BEIJING, November 25. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak called on Chinese companies to help, through joint efforts, ensure the necessary conditions for the implementation of Russia’s new LNG projects, he said at the 7th Russia-China Energy Business Forum in Beijing.

"Leading Chinese corporations are partners in Russia’s major LNG projects in the Arctic zone. Under current external challenges, it is critically important to work together to provide the conditions required for their implementation," he said.

Chinese companies are actively involved in Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects. CNPC and CNOOC each own 10% of Novatek's Arctic LNG 2 project, while CNPC holds 20% of the Yamal LNG project, with the Silk Road Fund holding another 9.9%.