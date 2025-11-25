{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Novak urges Chinese companies to assist in implementing Russia’s new LNG projects

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister noted that leading Chinese corporations are partners in Russia’s major LNG projects in the Arctic zone

BEIJING, November 25. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak called on Chinese companies to help, through joint efforts, ensure the necessary conditions for the implementation of Russia’s new LNG projects, he said at the 7th Russia-China Energy Business Forum in Beijing.

"Leading Chinese corporations are partners in Russia’s major LNG projects in the Arctic zone. Under current external challenges, it is critically important to work together to provide the conditions required for their implementation," he said.

Chinese companies are actively involved in Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects. CNPC and CNOOC each own 10% of Novatek's Arctic LNG 2 project, while CNPC holds 20% of the Yamal LNG project, with the Silk Road Fund holding another 9.9%.

ChinaAlexander Novak
ARCTIC TODAY
Spitsbergen center to feature more than 160 scientists by 2040 — Minister Chekunov
Alexey Chekunkov said that a draft concept for an international scientific and educational center on the archipelago was approved in November 2025
Russian senator describes hopeless situation for Ukraine, sees it 'caught in a vice'
Konstantin Kosachev noted that Ukraine was unprepared for negotiations, as it would have to negotiate from a losing position, not a winning one
Russia tops list in production of munitions, air bombs — Rostec
"The output volumes are incomparable with the ones before the Special Military Operation," Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov stressed
Most provisions of US plan for Ukraine settlement have been agreed — White House
Karoline Leavitt also stressed that the US administration hopes that Russia will agree to the terms of the plan currently being developed to resolve the crisis in Ukraine
Moscow is aware of EU peace plan, it is unconstructive, unsuitable — Kremlin aide
The day prior, the United States and Ukraine conducted consultations on Washington's 28-point peace plan
IN BRIEF: What we know about Putin’s phone call with Erdogan
The Turkish leader reassured that Ankara will continue providing Istanbul as a platform for negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement
Russian army cuts off key Ukrainian supply routes in Gulyaipole area — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the highway that leads from Orekhov to Gulyaipole is under the objective control of Russian drones
Indonesia puts seized oil tanker up for auction, oil included — Bloomberg
The Iranian ship was detained in 2023 while trying to transfer oil to another tanker in Indonesian waters, the news agency said
Russian, Belarusian foreign ministers to discuss bilateral, international issues
The agenda includes the joint use of diplomatic instruments, efforts to promote traditional values, and the preservation of historical memory
Russian stock indices in the red on Monday — market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index plunged by 1.12%, the dollar-denominated RTS Index declined by 0.99%
Russia hails OPCW’s course toward normalizing situation around Syrian dossier
"We welcome Qatar’s efforts toward establishing cooperation with the Syrian interim government and the appointment of Syria’s permanent representative to the OPCW," Kirill Lysogorsky said
Clause on using Russian assets for Ukraine reconstruction removed from US plan — Bloomberg
The removal of this clause has sparked optimism among European officials, the agency noted
Putin's schedule and US peace plan for Ukraine: what Kremlin aide said
According to Yury Ushakov, Russia is familiar with the original version of the US peace plan, but there have been no specific negotiations on it
Zelensky claims number of points in Ukraine peace plan has been reduced
Vladimir Zelensky said he intends to discuss the plan’s "sensitive issues" with US President Donald Trump
Ukrainian army loses one brigade weekly on LPR's western borders — expert
Andrey Marochko emphasized that Ukrainian forces are suffering heavy losses across multiple sectors simultaneously, including the Kharkov Region, Seversk, Krasny Liman and the Donetsk front
Ukraine should not cede territories or reduce army — Rada speaker
"Let me point out our key principles and priorities, the Ukrainian red lines that no one has the right to cross: no recognition of Ukrainian territories as Russian, no limitations on the defense forces, no veto on Ukraine's right to choose future alliances," Ruslan Stefanchuk said
Top Russian senator believes Trump is sincere in his efforts to settle Ukrainian conflict
According to Valentina Matviyenko, the Europeans are trying to tie Donald Trump’s hands because they don’t want peace and are harboring the illusion that Russia can be defeated on the battlefield
Musk's DOGE disbanded ahead of schedule — news agency
According to Reuters, the Office of Personnel Management has taken over many of the functions of the disbanded agency
Continued sanctions against Russia, China will bring West closer to crisis — Sechin
Rosneft CEO also noted that the global oil industry is still suffering from underinvestment, with spending on exploration declining the most
Oreshnik missile ensures Russia's security for years to come — top senator
Valentina Matviyenko stressed that Russia has the means to respond to modern challenges
Chemezov refutes Western experts’ claims about end of mass armies
Rostec Director General said that a serious contemporary conflict still requires a great deal of weaponry and ammunition
EU leaders consider some provisions of US peace plan unacceptable — Polish PM
According to Donald Tusk, the European leaders disagreed with proposed caps on the armed forces of Ukraine
Analysts expect Russian oil exports to bounce back over next two months — report
Analysts believe Russian oil discounts will not persist at their current level into the new year
EU’s refusal to accept US peace plan hurts Ukraine’s interests — top Hungarian diplomat
Hungary, in his words, unconditionally supports the new US plan and calls on all European politicians to approve the American proposals
US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll meets with Russian representatives in UAE — TV
CBS News said that Dan Driscoll is scheduled to meet with them again throughout Tuesday "to discuss the peace process and rapidly move the peace negotiations forward"
Russia calls on OPCW to create formal list of riot control agents
Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Kirill Lysogorsky recalled that some countries practiced "specific" national approaches to listing chemicals categorized as riot control agents
Armenia to skip CSTO summit, not against documents to be passed — Kremlin
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier that Yerevan had frozen its participation in the CSTO, since this organization, in his words, had created threats to the country’s sovereignty
IN BRIEF: What we know about outcome of Ukraine-US talks in Geneva
The US and Ukrainian delegations largely reached agreement on the 28-point peace plan proposed by Washington
Russia-China investment fund has financed over 40 projects totaling $1.3 bln
Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia intends to continue expanding the share of trade settlements conducted in national currencies with China
Putin sends condolences to Vietnam over deadly floods
The disaster claimed the lives of at least 90 people
Rostec's subsidiary to help Venezuela revive Sidor metallurgical plant
The relevant agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Russian-Venezuelan business forum "Russia and Venezuela - Strategic Partners", which was held on October 28-29 in Caracas
NATO secretary general believes US plan for Ukraine requires further revision
Mark Rutte believes that the plan should guarantee Ukraine's security
Sechin says China is now the world’s only industrial superpower
Rosneft CEO emphasized that the achievements are driven by a colossal increase in investment in research and development
US-made MQ-9 Reaper drone falls into sea off South Korea — agency
Search efforts for the drone are underway
ZALA drones optics distinguish real Ukrainian equipment from dummies
The drone's system has a high-quality camera and produces clear images
Erdogan sees Istanbul as proper venue for difficult Russia-US talks — expert
According to the expert, the key question now is who will take part in potential talks on Ukraine in Istanbul
OPCW ignores initiatives that do not reflect West’s interests — Russian deputy minister
As an example, Kirill Lysogorsky recalled how Iran’s proposal to discuss safety of civilian chemical facilities was rejected without debate during the 67th OPCW council special session
US Republicans divided over Trump’s plan on Ukraine — FT
The report says that after Trump’s plan was leaked to the media, a number of US congressmen openly said they disagreed with it
Foreign small businesses changing tactics amid chaos caused by Trump's tariffs — newspaper
Entrepreneurs point to a decline in consumer demand
Su-57E capable of maneuverable combat even with heavy missiles on board — test pilot
Sergey Bogdan specified how the Su-57E’s demonstration differs from those of its international counterparts
EU to maintain pressure on Russia despite US peace-oriented efforts — Austrian leader
"Undoubtedly, Ukraine and the European Union need to be present and actively participate in the negotiations, when the security of our European continent is being discussed," Christian Stocker said
Rostec ready to increase weapons production if necessary
"The special military operation has proven that we are capable of rapid adjustments and of expanding production to meet the current needs of the army," Sergey Chemezov said
Russia’s upper house speaker describes EU as main instrument of ‘global war party’
Any peace plan in the EU is turned into a plan to continue the war, Valentina Matviyenko noted
Russia receives no 'Geneva' version of US plan for Ukraine — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that the Kremlin observed that "some adjustments were made to the text previously sent to Moscow"
Ukrainian saboteurs kill each other by mistake near Kupyansk — Russian security
The mistake occurred due to a lack of interaction between units, a sense of urgency and inadequate orders given to poorly trained troops, the Russian security officials explained
Kellogg calls Kiev's statements "posturing" amid "catastrophic losses"
The conflict needs to be brought to an end, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine emphasized
Russia liberates Tikhoye, Otradnoye in Dnepropetrovsk region, Petrovskoye in DPR
The Ukrainian army made seven attempts to unblock their troops encircled in Krasnoarmeysk from the village of Grishino in the past 24 hours, all of which were repelled by the Russian military
Russia, China discuss increasing oil exports to China
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stressed that cooperation between Russia and China in the energy sector is increasingly taking on the characteristics of a strategic alliance
Russia, China implement truly large-scale joint projects in energy sector — Putin
The head of state emphasized that Russian and Chinese specialists are effectively collaborating in the construction of nuclear power plants, the development of environmentally friendly energy sources
What is known about consequences of overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
The Defense Ministry reported that on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 93 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions, as well as the Black and Azov Seas
Europe ready to re-invite Russia to G8 when conflict in Ukraine is settled
Notably, earlier in the day Germany Chancellor Friedrich Merz spoke against returning to cooperation with Russia in this format
Liberation of Zatishye, Ukrainian losses: what is known about special op progress over day
Units of Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberated the Gornyak and Shakhtyorsky districts in the city of Krasnoarmeysk
Pakistani president underscores importance of defense cooperation with Russia — embassy
Asif Ali Zardari also underscored the importance of Russia as Pakistan’s partner country, the embassy said
Trump says will visit China in April, Xi will pay return visit to US
The US leader stated that "significant progress" had been made concerning the implementation of bilateral agreements
Kiev continues to stage terror acts with toxin-laden drones — Russian deputy minister
Kirill Lysogorsky noted that "terrorists and criminal organizations all over the world" find this tactic increasingly appealing
Press review: Kiev set to block peace talks as White House wages psy war on Maduro
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 24th
South America can't help Venezuela in tiff with US, but Russia alliance could — expert
Brazilian journalist and Eurasian geopolitical analyst Pepe Escobar specified that it is not worth waiting for other protection from the largest players in the region
No Zelensky-Trump meeting planned this week — media
The report says that Ukraine has requested an in-person Zelensky-Trump meeting at the White House before Trump’s deadline for accepting the US peace plan’s terms expires on November 27
Ukraine says America's 28-point plan undergoes significant changes
Member of the Ukrainian delegation at the Geneva talks Alexander Bevz stated that during the negotiations with the United States on November 23, every point of the plan had been discussed, "some points were excluded, some were replaced"
Putin comments on Trump’s peace plan at Russian Security Council meeting
The Russian president spoke on this topic for six minutes
Russia reduces timeline for developing, delivering new weapons to months — Chemezov
The Director General stated that Rostec is ready to further increase production of weapons
EU, by rejecting diplomatic approach toward Russia, inflicts damage on itself — expert
US economist, professor, and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University Jeffrey Sachs considers the resistance of European leaders to the US plan to be pointless
Innoprom will become an important milestone for Russia-Saudi Arabia partnership — expert
Vasily Kuznetsov noted that both Russia and its market "seem to be a very promising direction for Saudi business circles, especially in high-tech areas"
Russian federal agents raid Church of Scientology offices in Moscow, St. Petersburg
The criminal proceedings were initiated in St. Petersburg, the regional FSB press service has confirmed the searches without divulging any additional information
Finnish president, Italian PM head to Washington — newspaper
According to Le Temps, Alexander Stubb has become US President Donald Trump's new "best friend"
Entire EU defense industry cannot match Russia’s arms production — expert
"Russia's foreign contracts now total around $60 billion, and after the end of the special military operation, Russia is expected to earn even more from arms exports," Alexander Mikhailov predicted
Russia warns Canada of retaliation for hostile actions, accuses Ottawa of provocations
"The Canadian authorities should exercise caution and refrain from harmful steps that could escalate confrontation with Russia," the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized
Macron rejects proposal to reinstate G8 format with Russia
French President noted that conditions for Russia’s return to G8 are not in place
Elections in Ukraine needed, Kellogg says
Keith Kellogg also added that the US may push Ukraine to territorial concessions in exchange for security guarantees
Sanctions against Russia boomeranged on the EU economy — lawmaker
Leonid Slutsky noted that EU citizens don't understand why they "must pay out of their own pockets for the European elite's proxy war against Russia in Ukraine"
Head of self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic killed in explosion
The explosion occurred in the Separ restaurant in the center of Donetsk
IN BRIEF: What is known about large-scale Ukrainian drone attack on southern Russia
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, air defenses shot down 249 drones over the country's regions
Russia informs OPCW about Kiev’s use of chemical weapons
The 30th annual conference of OPCW member nations is taking place in The Hague from November 24 through 28
Gazprom raises alarm over low European gas reserves going into coldest part of winter
The overall occupancy rate of European underground gas storage facilities fell below 80% on November 21, which is one of the lowest levels for that date in the past 10 years
Death toll in Syzran drone attack rises to three — mayor
"This was the largest attack since the start of the special military operation," Sergey Volodchenkov said
Zelensky announces 'critical moment' in talks with US on settlement
Vladimir Zelensky added that Kiev will seek compromises with its American partners that will strengthen, not weaken, Ukraine
US Air Force drone forced down over Black Sea — statement
It is reported that there have been other such incidents, but this one was noteworthy since it was "unsafe and unprofessional"
US aims to 'stake claim' in Arctic for geopolitical advantage — Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev elaborated that the Arctic's geopolitical importance stems first from its resources
Over 100 people detained in Syria’s Homs for attacking locals — interior ministry
A curfew was declared in the city of Homs on November 23 to prevent riots following the murder of a married couple
Washington’s allies in Europe not fully informed about US-Ukraine talks — WP
According to the report, there are fears that the deal will be closed without direct European involvement
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries and territories
The countries and territories mentioned in the list imposed or joined the sanctions against Russia after the start of a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine
Revision of housing purchase permits in Finland not affecting demand of Russians
Transactions have been falling for several years in a row and the volume is now close to zero
Putin to begin three-day state visit to Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday
It is expected that the Russian president will hold several bilateral meetings and take part in the CSTO summit
Descendants of Soviet intelligence informant Georges Paques get Russian passports
Isabelle Paques said she and her son decided to apply for Russian citizenship, because they were utterly disgusted by the "propaganda around the special operation in Ukraine"
Europe planning for withdrawal of US support from Ukraine — FT
"That’s a scenario we are obviously planning for," the British newspaper quoted the official as saying
Russian experts see Moldovan economy taking downward turn due to European integration
Participants of the meeting also pointed out that policies of the country’s incumbent government are controlled from abroad
Xi Jinping calls Russia-China energy cooperation exemplary
The Chinese leader said that it plays an active role in promoting the economic and social development
Goals of Special Military Operation must be achieved — Putin
The Russian people place hopes on the leadership of the country, the armed forces, and expect needed results from the Special Military Operation, the head of state added
December to be rich in foreign political events for Russian leader — Kremlin aide
"Many other communications will take place, apart from the visit to India," Yury Ushakov noted
Russian forces expanding zone under their control in DPR’s Seversk — DPR head
The Battlegroup East expanding buffer zone in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Boomerang FPV drone’s capabilities equivalent to those of 10 ordinary ones
Russian forces utilize the Boomerang to disable Ukrainian armored vehicles attempting counterattacks
Russian-Arab summit to be held next year at the earliest — Kremlin aide
"We will hardly manage to hold this summit by the end of this year," Yury Ushakov said
Comet 3I/ATLAS approaches Earth at less than 300 million km
Scientists clarified that, if considering the comet’s trajectory relative to the Sun, it is already on its way out of the solar system while still approaching our planet
Turkey to continue supporting diplomatic efforts toward peace in Ukraine — Erdogan
"Our position on Ukraine remains unchanged: the conflict must be ended and the parties must take steps to resolve it diplomatically," the Turkish leader said
Sechin estimates the total value of Russia’s natural resources at nearly $100 trillion
Rosneft CEO said that it is almost twice the comparable figure for the United States
Air defenses destroy 40 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions in six hours — top brass
In particular, 14 UAVs were intercepted over the Moscow Region
US reduces its 28-point peace plan on Ukraine to 19 points — The Washington Post
The source said that although the US finds European proposals useful, it is still convinced that future consultations should be based on the initial US plan
Merz says doesn’t expect breakthrough at talks on Ukraine this week
"Peace in Ukraine cannot be established overnight," the German Chancellor said
Zakharova calls Western media covering up Kiev regime "global mafia"
Maria Zakharova quoted US journalist Tucker Carlson, who stated that for several months, The Wall Street Journal has been holding materials revealing details of corrupt schemes involving the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, Andrey Yermak
Medvedev congratulates Russia’s friends on successful test of Burevestnik missile
Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that the tests of the missile had been completed successfully
Putin calls lithium mining strategically important for import substitution
The Russian president noted that this metal is in demand in the production of batteries, electronics, and components
