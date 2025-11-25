Russia-China investment fund has financed over 40 projects totaling $1.3 bln

BEIJING, November 25. /TASS/. The Russia-China Investment Fund has invested $1.3 bln in more than 40 projects over the course of its activity, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the 7th Russia-China Energy Business Forum in Beijing.

"Investment cooperation between Russia and China has been developing largely thanks to the active role of the Russia-China Investment Fund. Since its inception, the Fund has invested $1.3 bln in over 40 projects, and taking partner funds into account, total investment has exceeded $7.9 bln," he said.

Novak also added that Russia intends to continue expanding the share of trade settlements conducted in national currencies with China.

"At the same time, we will increase the share of settlements in national currencies, which will be an important step toward strengthening trade relations between our countries," he said.