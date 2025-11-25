Russia, China discuss increasing oil exports to China

BEIJING, November 25. /TASS/. Russia and China are discussing expanding oil exports to China, including extending oil deliveries through Kazakhstan for an additional ten years, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the 7th Russia-China Energy Business Forum in Beijing.

"We are discussing the possibilities for expanding oil exports to China with our Chinese partners. Intergovernmental agreements provide for the option of extending oil deliveries to China through Kazakhstan for ten years (until 2033 – TASS)," he said.

Novak added that cooperation between Russia and China in the energy sector is increasingly taking on the characteristics of a strategic alliance.

"Our countries’ cooperation in the energy sphere is steadily strengthening, enriched with new substance, and taking on the character of a genuine strategic alliance," he said.