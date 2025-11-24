Rostec ready to increase weapons production if necessary

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Rostec is prepared, if necessary, to further expand the production of weapons and military equipment. The special military operation has shown the Russian defense industry’s ability to adapt quickly and scale up production, the state corporation’s Director General Sergey Chemezov said in an interview with TASS.

"If more is needed, we will increase output. The special military operation has proven that we are capable of rapid adjustments and of expanding production to meet the current needs of the army. This applies not only to capacity but also to new types of weaponry," he said.

Earlier, Chemezov told TASS in an interview that no other country in the world produces as many shells and aerial bombs as Russia.