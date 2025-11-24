Russian experts see Moldovan economy taking downward turn due to European integration

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Experts of Russia’s national Security Council told a meeting of the committee on problems of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) that Moldova’s European integration course combined with severed Eurasian ties has negatively affected the country’s economy.

"On November 24, 2025, the committee on CIS problems of the Russian Security Council’s Scientific Advisory Board convened to discuss the situation surrounding Moldova and Transnistria. During the meeting, experts pointed out that following September’s parliamentary elections, held with numerous violations, the country’s government continued its course towards integration into European structures, including the European Union and NATO," the press service of the Russian Security Council’s apparatus said in a statement.

"Experts of the committee established that the European integration course, combined with disrupted ties with the CIS and other Eurasian organizations, has had a negative effect on the economy of Moldova, whose good health depends on cooperation with the EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union], and with Russia in particular," the statement reads.

Participants of the meeting also pointed out that policies of the country’s incumbent government are controlled from abroad.

"In the course of the elections, direct and indirect interference into the electoral process has taken place, with the goal of ensuring the necessary result for the ruling party," the statement says. "The current government’s discriminatory policies regarding Moldovans who are living abroad - namely, the decision to de-facto exclude the Russian part of the Moldovan diaspora from the electoral process - was also brought into the spotlight.".