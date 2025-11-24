Analysts expect Russian oil exports to bounce back over next two months — report

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia's oil exports could see a big boost over the next couple of months, Renaissance Capital said in its report which it passed along to TASS.

"We believe the ‘storm’ will settle over the next two months, along with the main current challenges," the company said. Analysts believe Russian oil discounts will not persist at their current level into the new year.

The potential settlement in Ukraine may dramatically change the situation with oil exports and potentially lead to lifting of sanctions from majors, Renaissance Capital analysts believe.

They expect oil production in Russia will be more or less flat compared to last year’s level of 511 mln metric tons, while next year that number is expected to rise. Production growth at the same time may be slower than OPEC+ targets, the company added.