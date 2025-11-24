Innoprom will become an important milestone for Russia-Saudi Arabia partnership — expert

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Innoprom International Industrial Exhibition, which is to take place from February 8 to 10, 2026, in Riyadh, will be an important milestone in building friendly ties and trusting relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia, Vasily Kuznetsov, Deputy Director of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Head of the Center for Arab and Islamic Studies, said in an interview with TASS.

As the expert noted, Saudi Arabia is a relatively closed society in terms of international collaboration, and despite the successes of cooperation between Moscow and Riyadh in recent years, many Russian achievements remain unknown to the Saudis.

"In this sense, Innoprom will be a landmark event. Any format that allows people to get to know each other and establish personal relationships, which is especially valued in the Arab East, will be useful. Even if it doesn't work today, it will work tomorrow and the day after. All this will help form a network of relationships that will continue to develop," Kuznetsov said.

In this regard, the expert noted that both Russia and its market "seem to be a very promising direction for Saudi business circles, especially in high-tech areas."

"Especially since in areas such as digitalization of public administration, cybersecurity, and unmanned systems, our solutions are among the best, if not the best, in the world," Kuznetsov said.

The expert added that over the past 30 years, Saudi Arabia has trained a new generation of researchers, businessmen, and startup creators, which inevitably has influenced the emerging demand for intensified international cooperation.

"There are many ambitions, and the resources are there, but there are no scientific schools, and it will take time for them to emerge. The modern Saudi elite is seriously committed to developing knowledge-intensive fields. Furthermore, the new generation of politicians, committed to strengthening sovereignty and national identity, is interested in finding partners to balance the American economic presence," Kuznetsov explained.

The Innoprom International Industrial Exhibition will be held from February 8 to 10, 2026. As many as 100 companies from 10 countries are expected to participate. The event's business program will bring together representatives from Russia, Saudi Arabia, the EAEU, and the Arabian Peninsula to discuss trade and industrial cooperation and identify promising areas.