Mutual tourist flow between Russia, China to grow by 30% to 3.5 mln trips in 2025

XI’AN /China/, November 24. /TASS/. The mutual tourist flow between Russia and China could reach 3.5 million trips by the end of 2025, Russian Federation Council Deputy Chairman Nikolay Zhuravlyov said.

"In 2025, the mutual tourist flow is projected to reach 3.5 million trips, which is 30% higher than in 2024. Of course, the visa-free regime decision is contributing to this. We are very grateful to our Chinese partners for their initiative in this matter. In response, we are preparing to launch a mirror visa-free entry regime for Chinese citizens," he said at the sixth Russia-China Forum for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) in China’s Xi’an.

China has already regained its leadership in terms of the number of foreign tourists visiting Russia, Zhuravlyov added.