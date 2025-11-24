Bank of Russia to achieve inflation’s return to target in 2026

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia expects that next year, after five years of high inflation, it will finally achieve its return to the target of 4%, the regulator’s Deputy Governor Alexey Zabotkin said.

"Next year we expect to finally achieve, after 4-5 years of high inflation, its return to low levels consistent with our 4% target. This will allow us, with some lag, to lower the rate to levels that will be much more acceptable compared to the experience of the last two years," he said.

The Central Bank does not forecast a decrease in the volume of investment in fixed assets by the end of this year, Zabotkin added.