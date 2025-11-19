Rostec’s exports have declined since 2022 but will soon begin to rise — CEO

DUBAI, November 19. /TASS/. Rostec’s exports have decreased since 2022 due to prioritizing supplies to the Russian military, but accumulated capacities will reverse this trend soon, Rostec state corporation CEO Sergey Chemezov told reporters on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025.

"Until 2022, we firmly held second place for many years. Due to the fact that we are forced to supply the main portion of our products first and foremost to our army, exports declined. But I assure you, in the near future, we will begin to rise. Our volumes have expanded, our capacities have increased, and we will be able to supply not only our army but also our partners," Chemezov said.

He noted that since 2014, Rostec has been reducing and has almost completely abandoned payments in dollars and euros, transitioning to payments in rubles and national currencies of partner countries.