Putin to unveil NPP via video link with Egyptian leader, meet with Togo’s prime minister

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate via video link with Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in the reactor vessel installation ceremony for the first power unit of Egypt’s El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant.

According to al-Sisi’s office, Russia and Egypt are expected to sign an agreement on nuclear fuel purchase. The plant, being constructed by Rosatom, will feature four power units with VVER-1200 reactors.

Putin will also meet with Togo’s Prime Minister Faure Gnassingbe to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional issues. The visit follows recent ratification of a military cooperation agreement between Russia and Togo.