Rostec retains idea of partial localization of MS-21 in UAE despite lack of current plans

DUBAI, November 19. /TASS/. Rostec has not abandoned the idea of partially localizing the MS-21 aircraft in the UAE, but it is not currently under discussion, CEO Sergey Chemezov said on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025, adding that the priority is supplying Russian airlines with domestic aircraft.

"For now, this is not under discussion. We have not dropped this topic. Of course, we will work on it, but our priority is to supply our own Russian airlines with our Russian aircraft," he said, adding that exports and foreign production would be considered later.

The MS-21 is a domestic short-and medium-haul passenger aircraft set to replace the Tu-154 and Tu-204. The second import-substituted version, with domestic systems and PD-14 engines, began testing in late October. Certification of the import-substituted MS-21 is planned for completion by the end of 2026.