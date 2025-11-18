Rostec to work on shortened version of MS-21 in future — CEO

DUBAI, November 19. /TASS/. Rostec will work on a shortened version of the MS-21 aircraft in the future, but for now, production of the already developed version is planned, Rostec state corporation CEO Sergey Chemezov told reporters on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025.

"If we install more powerful engines, then there will be a more extended version. For now, we are talking about retaining the version that has been developed today, and in the future, we will work on creating a shorter version to extend the range. At least that is what we are working on," he said, adding the development could take up to two years.

Such an aircraft could accommodate around 140 people. Aeroflot would like to purchase it, Chemezov said, but for now agrees with the version already planned for production. The MS-21 is currently completing certification tests, with the first serial aircraft planned for next year.

The shortened version is at the stage of the preliminary design project, Industry Minister Anton Alikhanov previously told TASS. First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told Vedomosti that a modification with a fuselage shortened by one section would allow airlines to use it more efficiently.