Russia stabilizing energy markets despite external influence attempts — Putin

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russia is doing everything to stabilize the situation on the energy market despite the attempts by unfriendly states to influence negatively supply chains, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with heads of delegations that participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Council meeting in Moscow.

"Our country makes a significant contribution to maintaining stability in global energy markets. We are doing everything possible to ensure reliable energy supplies to consumers despite the external attempts to negatively influence supply chains. We also count on closer coordination among all SCO partners in the energy sector," he said.

Russia is "sincerely committed" to cooperation with its SCO partners in all areas, Putin noted, adding that cooperation within the SCO is far from being limited to the economy, although this is the main focus.