Share of SCO members in global exports of creative industry goods roughly equals 37%

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The share of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in global exports of creative industry goods totals around 37%, according to expert estimates, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the SCO Heads of State Council meeting.

"Creative industries are becoming another growth driver for economies," he said. "According to expert estimates, the share of SCO countries equals around 37% of global exports of such goods," the premier said, adding that the potential is even higher.

Potential can be unlocked through the launch of joint projects and the introduction of mechanisms to support entrepreneurs in this sector, Mishustin said. He also expressed hope that "everyone will actively engage in addressing such issues."

Cooperation within the SCO covers the most promising areas, such as artificial intelligence, platform economy, space technology, and the climate agenda, the official noted, adding that during the Russian presidency, special attention was paid to strengthening technological sovereignty and deepening industrial cooperation.