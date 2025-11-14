US readies large-scale exemptions from duties to curb rising food prices — NYT

NEW YORK, November 14. /TASS/. The administration of American leader Donald Trump may make large-scale exemptions from existing duties because of rising food prices, The New York Times reported citing sources.

According to them, this measure may affect some of the so-called retaliatory duties imposed in April. Tariffs may be lifted from food imported from the countries that have not yet signed trade agreements with Washington.

Earlier this week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent promised steps to lower prices for some produce, including coffee and bananas in the next few days. The New York Times says that beef and citrus fruits may enjoy the exemptions.

The story says that in September, Trump instructed Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnik and trade negotiator Jamieson Greer to determine, which goods not manufactured in the United States should be exempt from duties. Now, products that are manufactured on the American territory can also be removed from the tariffs. The newspaper notes that these measures contradict the US president's plans to support local production and that Trump has not yet made a final decision.