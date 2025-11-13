Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Thursday as the MOEX Index added 0.18% to 2,540.91 points, while the RTS Index gained 0.18% to 984.73 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 4.2 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.325 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 0.2% at 2,541.39 points and 984.92 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate had moved to the negative territory as it traded at 11.318 rubles (down by 4.9 kopecks).

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker added 0.1% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,538.74 points.