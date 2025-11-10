US to reduce tariffs in exchange for control over Swiss investments, sanctions — newspaper

GENEVA, November 10. /TASS/. US authorities have demanded that Switzerland follow its lead in imposing sanctions and exercise control over investments in the confederation according to US wishes, in exchange for a reduction of the 39% tariffs imposed on Swiss goods, the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper reported, citing sources.

According to it, the proposals were discussed during a meeting between major Swiss business leaders and US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on November 4. Specifically, representatives of the US administration demanded "that Switzerland, in the future, adopt US sanctions, at least those that are of significant importance." Another demand concerned investment control. Washington would like to have the ability to "prevent the purchase of strategic industrial enterprises, particularly by Chinese companies."

The newspaper noted that all political forces in the confederation reject these demands, with such requests being typical of the current US president, who "has long used punitive tariffs not only to address trade imbalances but also to achieve geopolitical goals." Tages-Anzeiger recalls that Malaysia and Cambodia recently signed agreements with Washington that obligate them not only to cooperate on US sanctions but also to comply with US requirements regarding the export of sensitive technologies. For example, the US could prohibit them from reselling artificial intelligence chips to China, the publication clarifies.

Earlier, the Tribune de Geneve newspaper reported that six Swiss billionaires, including the heads of companies that own the luxury brands Rolex and Cartier, met with Trump in Washington hoping to secure a reduction in tariffs on imports of Swiss goods. The meeting was allegedly not about direct negotiations, and representatives of the Swiss government were not present. In early August, the newspaper reported that Trump had ignored a visit by Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter, who traveled to Washington hoping to reach an agreement with the White House on tariff reduction.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of customs tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories.