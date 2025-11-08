Trump’s childhood home hits market for $2.3 million — WSJ

NEW YORK, November 8. /TASS/. The house where US President Donald Trump spent the first four years of his life will go under the hammer for $2.3 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The five-room house in Queens, New York, built by the American leader's father in 1940, passed from one owner to another many times after the Trump family moved out.

It was last sold in February for $835,000 to a realtor who said the house was in an uninhabitable condition and forced him to spend about $500,000 on the reconstruction.

One of the previous owners of the house told the newspaper that he bought it in 2016 for almost $1.4 million. The following year, on the day of Trump's inauguration, the entrepreneur sold it to a Chinese buyer for $2.1 million.