Zaporozhye nuke power plant safe after repairs, radiation background normal — director

MELITOPOL, November 8. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye nuclear power station is safe after repairs on two high-voltage lines, and the radiation background is normal, Director Yury Chernichuk said.

"At the moment, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is in a safe condition, the limits of the safe operation conditions are not violated. The radiation background at the industrial site in the sanitary protection zone, in the observation zone, is within the normal range," he said in a video posted on ENTV TV channel’s Telegram.

Earlier, specialists restored the external power supply to the plant via two high-voltage lines - Dneprovskaya and Ferroalloy-1, which significantly increased stability of the plant's power system.

Chernichuk added that the station staff is at their workplaces.

"I would like to express hope that we will be able to pass the autumn-winter period without excesses that will lead to damage to the power supply line of the Zaporozhye plant, as well as any incidents related to the conduct of hostilities," he said.

The director also thanked Russia’s Foreign and Defense Ministries, Rosatom and Rosseti for the possibility to repair the lines.