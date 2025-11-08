All Ukraine’s state-owned thermal power plants stop, no generation — Centrenergo

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. All Ukraine’s state-owned thermal power plants are currently shut down, Centrenergo company said on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia) blaming strikes.

"We are down. There is zero generation now. Zero! We’ve lost what we were restoring round the clock. Fully!" it said.

"[Today’s] is the most massive blow to our thermal power plants since the beginning of the conflict," Centrenergo said, adding it intends to restore, repair and launch new generation.

Centrenergo is one of Ukraine’s largest power firms and the only state-owned energy generating company. Its main activities are wholesale electricity and thermal energy production. The company's share in the total electricity production stands at about 8%, in thermal generation at about 18%. Centrenergo plays a significant role in maintaining and regulating Ukraine's energy balance.