Technicians begin repairing damaged section of ZNPP’s Ferrosplavnaya-1 power line — IAEA

VIENNA, November 8. /TASS/. The repair of the final damaged section of the high-voltage 330 kW power supply line, known as Ferrosplavnaya-1, which feeds the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), has begun, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"Under an IAEA-brokered local ceasefire, technicians today began repairing the remaining damaged section of the Ferrosplavnaya-1 power line near the ZNPP," the press service quoted Grossi as saying. IAEA experts are present at the site and are monitoring the situation, he added.

The IAEA chief also noted that restoring this power line is "vital for nuclear safety" as it will provide the ZNPP with a backup power supply.