Russian stock market indices in the green on Friday — market data

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Friday with rising indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.93% to 2,566.42 points. The RTS Index added 1.12% to 995.35 points. The yuan rate moved downward slightly to 11.32 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index was generally optimistic on Friday. The overall sentiment might be supported by statements of US President Donald Trump and his special envoy Steve Witkoff about progress in settling the Ukrainian conflict. Growth was restrained at the same time by negative dynamics of heavyweight Lukoil stocks because of the news that Gunvor revoked its offer to buy overseas assets of the Russian company under pressure of US authorities," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

"Tatneft securities emerged as growth leaders on the Moscow Exchange by Friday evening because the company appointed the meeting of the board of directors on dividends for the third quarter of 2025 to be held on November 12," Vladimir Chernov from Freedom Finance Global said.

BCS Investment World and Freedom Finance Global believe the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,500 - 2,600 points on November 10.