Central Bank recognizes Mir payment system compliant with risk management recommendations

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia completed the assessment of the Mir payment system and its results showed that the system conforms to risk management recommendations established by the regulator, the press service of the Central Bank said.

"Its conclusions evidence that the Mir payment system is generally in conformity to recommendations of the Bank of Russia on risk management in payment systems," the regulator’s press service said.

The Bank of Russia completed the assessment in due course.